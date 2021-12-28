Feeding the Gulf Partnering with local food pantries to help those in need.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Food insecurity and hunger is a 365 day a year problem.

“It’s one of those things that is sort of out of sight out of mind hunger until you put yourself in the right spot,” Michael Ledger, President, and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast said.

Feeding the Gulf Coast partners with agencies across the state to help feed those in need.

“We partner with over 400 agencies and these folks are the ones that are doing that last mile hand off to those folks that are in need,” Ledger said. “They do amazing work and without our partners, we couldn’t do what we do.”

The CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast says they will have put around 2.4 To 2.5 million pounds of food in Bay County this year alone.

This is needed because according to the Director of the St. Andrews Christian Care Center, John Dye there has been an increase in those asking for assistance. Especially with the recent increase in prices at the grocery store.

“That number is growing every day,” Dye said. “The inflation that we are seeing is causing people to not be able to make budgets meet and when that happens they need food. When they need food they come to see us. So we are seeing the numbers grow day to day.”

Dye added that one thing they are always in need of is volunteers and donations whether that be monetary or food donations.

For those interested in volunteering at the St. Andrews Christian Care Center INC. you can stop by their office located at 3101 West Highway 98.

The care center hands out food to families who have signed up Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m or until they reach their capacity of families for the day.

