Keep PCB Beautiful reveals coloring book

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back in August, we told you the group Keep PCB Beautiful was looking for submissions from Bay County kids for a coloring book they were making. Now, the book is here just in time for the new year.

The name of the book is “don’t trash where they splash” and the goal is to raise awareness of the importance of keeping the beaches and streets clean for marine life.

The coloring book features drawings from more than a dozen Bay County kids from age seven to 11.

”It’s so exciting because we love every drawing just as the kids drew it. If they misspelled a word, we left it misspelled. We kept it just as they did,” said JoAnne Weatherford, with Keep PCB Beautiful.

The books will be available at Panama City Beach City Hall, the Visitor’s Center. Boardwalk Hotel and Convention Center and several other local hotels and businesses.

