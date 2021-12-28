Advertisement

Man on the run after traffic stop in Liberty County

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is armed, dangerous, and on the run, after a traffic stop went wrong, according to Calhoun County deputies.

They have limited details about the suspect at this time, but they say Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to stop him on the Apalachicola bridge. They say he stopped his car on the East side of Blountstown near the Chevron gas station.

According to deputies, the suspect is a black man who removed his shirt at the scene.

Officials encourage everyone to stay away from him and call their local authorities if they see him.

