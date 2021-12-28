Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 60s. There may be some patchy fog. On Tuesday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be 20%. The rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. The warm and humid weather with small rain chances last through New Year’s Eve/Day. Our best chance of storms will be Sunday. Cooler and sunny weather finally returns next Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

