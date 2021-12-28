Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Expect warm, humid, and wet weather this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 60s. There may be some patchy fog. On Tuesday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be 20%. The rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. The warm and humid weather with small rain chances last through New Year’s Eve/Day. Our best chance of storms will be Sunday. Cooler and sunny weather finally returns next Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...
Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays
Fatal Crash
DeFuniak Springs man dies after golf cart accident
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Investigators are asking for surveillance footage in the area where...
Law enforcement search for leads in Okaloosa Island shooting
35,000 people are expected at Pier Park for the annual beach ball drop to ring in the New Year....
Panama City Beach’s New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop is back
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Warm and humid weather continues.
Monday Evening Forecast
Mild temps with increased rain chances are ahead for this week.
Calm and Mild Sunday Night, Warm with Sun and Clouds on Monday
Sunny and mild holiday weekend continues into Sunday
Christmas Night Forecast calm and mild. Mixed Sun and clouds along with warm temps for Sunday
Christmas Eve Forecast
Christmas Eve Forecast