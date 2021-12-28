Advertisement

Panama City Beach getting ready for 14th annual New Year’s Eve beach ball drop

Panama City Beach is gearing up for the 14th annual New Year's Eve beach ball drop.
By Rachel Banks
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic dropped the ball on the annual New Year’s Eve beach ball drop in Pier Park last year.

This year, the widely popular event is set to resume, and Visit Panama City Beach has high hopes this year’s event will be bigger and better than years past helping to wrap up a successful year for our area.

“We’re looking at about 60% of our pre-pandemic numbers. We attribute that largely to the sports tournaments at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex and Frank Brown Park and of course, the New Year’s Eve beach ball drop, ”Lacee Rudd, Public Relations Manager for Visit PCB said.

Over the years, the event has drawn in thousands of tourists to the area. With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the city wants people to stay safe while ringing in the new year.

“We do know this event does pull in large crowds. Again, follow those CDC guidelines, stay safe.” Rudd says.

Aside from COVID-19 precautions, Panama City Beach Police Department will also be taking safety measures to keep families safe during the big event.

“We’ll have the area barricaded off so it’s safe for the families to walk around inside. We’ll have extra patrol officers inside and outside the event, just extra uniforms all around. Extra security measures,” said Tiffany McCullough, Corporal for the Panama City Beach Police Department.

After the hectic 2021 year, Visit PCB is looking forward to ringing in a new one.

“We’re just excited to celebrate with everyone,” Rudd said.

