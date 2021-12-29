Cats and kittens at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter want homes for the New Year

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk about the cats and kittens that are available for adoption, as well as the importance of microchipping.

Many sweet furry friends at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter are looking for a warm bed to cuddle on this upcoming year, including “Steve” and “Rory” who joined us in the studio.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

