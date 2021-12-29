Advertisement

Cats and kittens at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter want homes for the New Year

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk about the cats and kittens that are available for adoption, as well as the importance of microchipping.

Many sweet furry friends at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter are looking for a warm bed to cuddle on this upcoming year, including “Steve” and “Rory” who joined us in the studio.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Power company transition in the new year for northwest FL.
Gulf Power to Merge with Florida Power and Light
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant.
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant
Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to stop a suspect with a suspended...
Jackson County car chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
Ishmeal Grant
Man on the run after traffic stop in Liberty County

Latest News

Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Interview
Getting a ride on NYE.
NYE Ride Sharing
State lawmakers are hoping to make it easier for prosecutors to apply stiffer penalties to...
State lawmakers looking to crack down on cross-county burglaries
Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to stop a suspect with a suspended...
Jackson County car chase leads to arrest, multiple charges