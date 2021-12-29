How 911 dispatchers are dealing with suicide related calls

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Answering calls during peoples’ most vulnerable times, un-seen first responders play a critical role during emergencies, especially suicide related ones.

From the time the call comes in until the first responders arrive on scene, dispatchers stay on the phone with the caller, trying to change their mind from a life-changing decision.

“We make sure we stay on the phone with them, we make sure that they’re in a safe place, that they feel safe. We make sure they don’t have any weapons that they can use to harm themselves and/or first responders either. We do get units dispatched immediately once the call gets in so we can get help to them as soon as possible”, Dispatcher For The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Marissa Vandana said.

Of the 375 total suicide related calls the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has received this year, 279 of those calls were threatened suicides, 86 were attempted, and 10 were committed.

Dispatchers like Micki Wyatt have been on the other line of some of those calls resulting in suicide and not being able to help is one of the hardest parts of the job.

“There’s been some that I’ve been on the phone with for over two hours and I’ve talked them out of the woods. But unfortunately there’s just some that you can’t help”, Wyatt said.

The job takes a heavy mental toll on dispatchers and when suicide related calls come in, Wyatt makes sure the ones taking the calls are also okay.

“I made sure I took them aside and made sure they were okay with dealing with it or continuing on, of if they needed to talk to somebody.”

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office also provides training to help deal with these types of calls when they come in and after the fact.

“Basically to recognize the type of call. That’s the biggest thing. Then on the back burner, how do you deal with it once the call is done. Because a lot of times as a dispatcher, we take the call, we don’t know the outcome. The training helps us deal with a caller that may be in a mental state where the last hope for them is ultimately commit suicide,” Wyatt said.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office encourages those contemplating suicide to reach out to them or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline for help.

