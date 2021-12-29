Jackson County car chase leads to arrest, multiple charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to stop a suspect with a suspended license in the Rocky Creek area.

The suspect, Michael Kincaid, reportedly drove off down multiple dirt roads and yards of homes. The pursuit reportedly ended nearby and deputies negotiated a peaceful surrender.

Kincaid is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, fleeing and eluding, possession of paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

