Jackson County car chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to stop a suspect with a suspended license in the Rocky Creek area.
The suspect, Michael Kincaid, reportedly drove off down multiple dirt roads and yards of homes. The pursuit reportedly ended nearby and deputies negotiated a peaceful surrender.
Kincaid is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, fleeing and eluding, possession of paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
