Law Enforcement encourages people to use rideshare services to prevent DUI crashes NYE weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement agencies will tell you one of the most dangerous holidays for DUI crashes is quickly approaching. That’s why it’s important to know there are services you can utilize this weekend if you plan on drinking.

Bay County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Crowson said you don’t have to drink and drive, there are always options. Rideshare services such as Uber, Lyft, shuttles and taxis are great options for you to take if you’ve been drinking this New Years weekend. Crowson said create a plan before you go out. This means having a designated driver whether that be a friend or family member or using rideshare services. He adds if you decide to drink and drive, get into a wreck and hurt somebody, it’s something you can’t take back.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve seen kids get hurt and I’ve taken kids out of cars that have been hit by drunk drivers and you can’t take that back. I’ve seen the devastation on both sides once the suspect driver sobers up and he or she realizes what they have done, it’s just devastating all the way around for everybody,” said Crowson.

Another service you can utilize is tow to go, where towing companies will tow your car for free if you’ve been drinking.

Crowson said they’ll have extra deputies out this weekend to help keep the roads safe.

