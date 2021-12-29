Local restaurant owner cooking for Kentucky tornado victims

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been almost three weeks since a string of tornadoes devastated the state of Kentucky and a local business owner is back in the Bluegrass State to aid in the relief efforts.

Chris Caton owns the Callaway Beef O’Brady’s along with his wife, Emily. They are also part of the Mercy Chefs, a national non-profit disaster relief organization providing restaurant-quality meals to disaster victims, volunteers and first responders.

Chris was in Kentucky last week and after a quick return home to celebrate Christmas, he is back in Mayfield cooking up hope for the residents.

“The people of Mayfield are some of the strongest Americans I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. We’ve had a lot of other communities, like people from Ohio and Indiana, come down and help out. Just to see the camaraderie of other people helping out has been truly a blessing,” said Caton, Managing Deployment Chef of Mercy Chefs.

