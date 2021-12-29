Nick Hejke is our Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Nick Hejke doesn’t have a lot of extra time. The Mosley senior is a standout on the Fin’s wrestling team, a member of the pep club and Spanish Club, while also keeping up with a 3.7 GPA.

“Being good on the mat is one thing, but representing in the classroom is a whole other thing. I’m trying to wrestle in college, so in order to get into college, you have to be good in the classroom, so it’s important to really have a good balance in your life and make sure you’re hitting the books hard, doing good in the classroom, but also performing your best on the mat, so it’s all about balance.”

Nick’s drive for excellence on the mat and in the classroom doesn’t just come from within. His dad is one of his coaches, not only on the team, but also at home.

“He’s always been pushing me. Obviously, he’s my dad, so he’s been all the way through coaching me and then also, the parent aspect, making sure I’m doing everything I’m supposed to do at home.”

Nick is the captain of the Mosley wrestling team, and the bar he has set in his time with the Fin’s is something head coach, Jeff Skipper, finds crucial to the program.

“I mean, it’s a great example for the younger kids. ‘Hey, here’s a kid that takes care of business on the mat. He works out constantly. He does all those great things, but he doesn’t neglect his studies. He’s an academic all-star. He’s something that you really want all of your athletes to aspire to be.”

As for the future?

“Nick’s future is whatever Nick wants it to be. He’s going to be a hard enough worker in any program would be great to have him, but he knows what’s ahead of him. I’m just excited for him and to be a part of that process.”

Nick is hoping to wrestle in college and is currently entertaining a handful of scholarship offers.

