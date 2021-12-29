Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches Airport reporting successful Christmas weekend

ECP is getting ready for busy holiday travel in the next few weeks.
ECP is getting ready for busy holiday travel in the next few weeks.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is calling the Christmas travel season a success.

Despite national headlines showing flight delays and cancellations across the country, ECP officials say the airport had no departing flights canceled and few arriving flights impacted by the delays.

According to AAA, more than six million people travelled by air during the holidays in the United States.

“We’ve had a very good, very successful holiday and we are expecting that will continue into the new year,” said Richard McConnell, Deputy Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

McConnell suggests if you are flying this New Year’s weekend to arrive earlier than normal, in case of any unexpected delays or if you need to park in the overflow lot and be shuttled to the terminal.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power company transition in the new year for northwest FL.
Gulf Power to Merge with Florida Power and Light
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Continues to investigate a Christmas Day Shooting at Club...
Christmas Day shooting at Jackson County club under investigation
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant.
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Investigators are asking for surveillance footage in the area where...
Law enforcement search for leads in Okaloosa Island shooting

Latest News

Chris Caton preparing food in Kentucky
Local restaurant owner cooking for Kentucky tornado victims
Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Nick Hejke is a standout on the mat and in the classroom and this week's Walborsky, Bradley,...
Student Athlete of the Week - Nick Hejke