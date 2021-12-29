Northwest Florida Beaches Airport reporting successful Christmas weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is calling the Christmas travel season a success.

Despite national headlines showing flight delays and cancellations across the country, ECP officials say the airport had no departing flights canceled and few arriving flights impacted by the delays.

According to AAA, more than six million people travelled by air during the holidays in the United States.

“We’ve had a very good, very successful holiday and we are expecting that will continue into the new year,” said Richard McConnell, Deputy Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

McConnell suggests if you are flying this New Year’s weekend to arrive earlier than normal, in case of any unexpected delays or if you need to park in the overflow lot and be shuttled to the terminal.

