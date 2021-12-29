Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are returning to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see more unsettled weather the next several days. We will see a small chance of severe storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. For tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of storms will be highest in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Rain chances will be 50%. We will see the storms return on Thursday. For Friday and Saturday the humidity remains with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. On Sunday a cold front will bring our best chance of storms with cooler weather returning Sunday night/Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

