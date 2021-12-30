Advertisement

1 suspect caught in Vernon drug store burglary case from July

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store...
Washington County Sheriff's deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store burglary from July.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store burglary from July.

They said Shelton Reddick, a 33-year-old from Birmingham is being held in the Marion County Jail in Hamilton, Alabama. They said they were able to identify him with all the evidence collected from the scene in the summer, including DNA analysis.

Officials said two suspects were seen fleeing the store in a dark-colored car. Deputies said the second suspect has also been identified and they are working on an arrest warrant. They did not give a name.

