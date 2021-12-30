Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 29th

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Boy’s High School Basketball:

Van Buren County 44 South Walton 56

Kinston 37 Malone 53

Niceville 25 Crestview 63

North Bay Haven 60 Forest 65

Gadsden County 43 Sneads 34

Gainesville 58 Mosley 50

Marianna 54 Mount Pisgah 56

Bozeman 70 Franklin 65

Girl’s High School Basketball:

Freeport 42 Mount Pisgah 70

Spain Park 53 Port St. Joe 40

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to stop a suspect with a suspended...
Jackson County car chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
Power company transition in the new year for northwest FL.
Gulf Power to Merge with Florida Power and Light
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant.
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant
Ishmeal Grant
Man on the run after traffic stop in Liberty County

Latest News

Marianna Lincoln highlights
Marianna Lincoln highlights
Scores and highlights from Tuesday, December 28th
Student Athlete of the Week
Nick Hejke is our Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Scores and highlights for Monday, December 27th