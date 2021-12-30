Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 29th
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Boy’s High School Basketball:
Van Buren County 44 South Walton 56
Kinston 37 Malone 53
Niceville 25 Crestview 63
North Bay Haven 60 Forest 65
Gadsden County 43 Sneads 34
Gainesville 58 Mosley 50
Marianna 54 Mount Pisgah 56
Bozeman 70 Franklin 65
Girl’s High School Basketball:
Freeport 42 Mount Pisgah 70
Spain Park 53 Port St. Joe 40
