Franklin County sets new tourism record for the year

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What’s called Florida’s Forgotten Coast, might not be so forgotten anymore.

“The best thing about Franklin County and the whole area of the Forgotten Coast itself is we’re the place you go to relax. We’re the Florida you remember,” Franklin County Tourism Development Council director John Solomon said.

And you can say this year, more and more people remember the gem that’s Franklin County.

“We saw a 71% increase in tourism numbers coming in through our collection,” said Solomon.

Solomon said in 2020, tourism brought in just over $1 million.

“This year was $2.458 million,” said Solomon.

In July, Solomon said they increased the tourism tax by one percent.

“But even without that increase, it was still a 46% increase over last year’s collection numbers which was already a 2.1% increase,” said Solomon.

A major milestone that made the more than two-million-dollars in tourism commission a first in the county.

“For our whole area, for our whole county which we represent, it’s the ability to be able to afford the tourism infrastructure projects like other, larger counties can do, that we now can do those type of things to enhance not only our residents way of life here, but also our visitors experience when they come here,” said Solomon.

The Florida you remember is the Florida the people of Franklin County want you to keep remembering.

Solomon said the combined efforts of the board of county commissioners, TDC board of directors, marketing teams, lodging providers, and hospitality workers who helped make the tourism boost happen. He adds they hope to beat this record next year.

