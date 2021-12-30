Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local hospital is announcing an updated visitor policy to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center posted on its Facebook page a new policy that started Thursday.

Changes include allowing one adult visitor bedside at a time per patient in the hospital and no visitors in emergency rooms. There are exceptions for pediatric, labor and delivery, PICU and NICU, and end of life visitors.

They also say at this time, no COVID positive patients will be allowed in-person visitors. No visitors under 18 will be allowed at the hospital.

You can read more about that on Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center’s website.

At this time, no updates have been announced by Ascension Sacred Heart Bay (formerly Bay Medical Center) concerning their visitation policy.

