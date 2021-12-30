Advertisement

Kwanzaa celebration hosted at Bay County Public Library

The event was hosted by the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa and organizers say this is the...
The event was hosted by the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa and organizers say this is the first time they are holding a community-wide Kwanzaa celebration in the area.(Jared Austin)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City residents gathered at the Bay County Library Thursday afternoon to celebrate Kwanzaa. The event was hosted by the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa and organizers say this is the first time they are holding a community-wide Kwanzaa celebration in the area.

Kwanzaa begins the day after Christmas and is celebrated each day until New Year’s Day. Thursday is the fifth day of the celebration where the candle representing “Purpose” is lit.

“We have an emphasis on the seven principles. This is about values and being able to connect to the historic values that Africans brought to this continent and use those as tools for helping deal with modern America,” Shelly Clark, Phi Delta Kappa Kwanzaa Committee Chairwoman, said.

The last two principles that will be recognized Friday and Saturday include “Creativity” and “Faith.”

