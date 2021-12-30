Advertisement

Local driving semi-truck to Kentucky tornado victims

Ivan Ross inspecting a semi-truck he will take up to Kentucky.
Ivan Ross inspecting a semi-truck he will take up to Kentucky.(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County resident is asking for your help to fill his 48-foot semi-truck trailer to deliver to Kentucky tornado victims.

Ivan Ross is driving up to the Bluegrass State but before he does, he will be at the Lynn Haven Wal-Mart on Saturday, January 1st, starting at 8 a.m.

He is looking to fill the trailer with nonperishable food items, drinks like water, Gatorade and Powerade, underwear, toiletries, and feminine products.

“We had our help from Hurricane Michael, so I think it’s time that we need to start extending out help to others, instead of just being about us and including everyone else around us,” Ross said.

This will be Ross’ second trip to Kentucky since the tornadoes, his last visit involved delivering Christmas presents to the area but after seeing how much help the victims still needed, he started planning this second delivery.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to stop a suspect with a suspended...
Jackson County car chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
St. Andrew Community Medical Center Clinic Director Carole Summey and her staff have tended to...
Local clinic and pharmacy offering free health care
Ishmeal Grant
Man on the run after traffic stop in Liberty County
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store...
1 suspect caught in Vernon drug store burglary case from July

Latest News

Pier Park finishes final preparations ahead of New Year's Eve event.
Pier Park finishing preparations ahead of New Year’s Eve event
The decision was made after some evidence suggested the treatments are ineffective against the...
Florida surgeon general pushes for more monoclonal antibodies
The Mosley softball team blew up balls for the Pier Park New Year's Eve beach ball drop.
Mosley softball team blows up beach balls for Pier Park’s New Year’s Eve ball drop
Florida’s Surgeon General is calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to get...
Florida surgeon general pushes for more monoclonal antibodies