Local driving semi-truck to Kentucky tornado victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County resident is asking for your help to fill his 48-foot semi-truck trailer to deliver to Kentucky tornado victims.

Ivan Ross is driving up to the Bluegrass State but before he does, he will be at the Lynn Haven Wal-Mart on Saturday, January 1st, starting at 8 a.m.

He is looking to fill the trailer with nonperishable food items, drinks like water, Gatorade and Powerade, underwear, toiletries, and feminine products.

“We had our help from Hurricane Michael, so I think it’s time that we need to start extending out help to others, instead of just being about us and including everyone else around us,” Ross said.

This will be Ross’ second trip to Kentucky since the tornadoes, his last visit involved delivering Christmas presents to the area but after seeing how much help the victims still needed, he started planning this second delivery.

