Mosley softball team blows up beach balls for Pier Park’s New Year’s Eve ball drop

The Mosley softball team blew up balls for the Pier Park New Year's Eve beach ball drop.
The Mosley softball team blew up balls for the Pier Park New Year's Eve beach ball drop.(WJHG)
By Rachel Banks
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley softball team isn’t just a team on the field, but off the field as well.

Thursday, the girls all worked together to fill up thousands of beach balls to be dropped Friday as part of the kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration at Pier Park, and they’ll tell you it’s a pretty tedious process.

“It takes a long time. We fill up eight or nine nets and by that time everybody’s tired,” Mosley Senior Emily Hartzer said.

“It takes a few hours. We’ve already been out here for two and a half hours and we’ve done three of them. So then tomorrow night we’ll come back and get up on the roof and some of us will be on the bottom and we’ll release them for the kids,” Mosley Senior Emily Pitts said.

A process and opportunity they’re thankful to be a part of.

“Thank you to Pier Park for letting us do this because it does help us out a lot with our fundraiser,” Pitts said.

For the last several years, Pier Park has sponsored the girls softball team and in return, the girls take part in the preparations for the big event.

The girls say they enjoy the time off the field with their team, too.

“It’s good team bonding, it gets us all together to have some fun,” Hartzer said.

Bonding and fun for the Mosley softball team and for everyone attending Friday night’s big event, ringing in a new year.

