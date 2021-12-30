Thursday Forecast, Few Strong Storms Possible

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today we will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. Showers and storms will be spotty and widespread throughout the day today. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be at 60-70%. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day we will see smaller rain chances, but the warm and humid weather continues. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a final round of storms. Once the front slides through the region, much colder air will filter in behind it bringing near freezing temps Monday morning with highs in the 50s Monday afternoon.

