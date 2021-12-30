Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

More storms are in the forecast for Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see another warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog and maybe a few showers overnight. On Thursday we will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be at 60-70%. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day we will see smaller rain chances, but the warm and humid weather continues. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a final round of storms. That will lead to much colder air by Monday with freezing temps Monday AM.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy tried to stop a suspect with a suspended...
Jackson County car chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
Power company transition in the new year for northwest FL.
Gulf Power to Merge with Florida Power and Light
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant.
COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant
Ishmeal Grant
Man on the run after traffic stop in Liberty County

Latest News

More storms are in the forecast for Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday Evening Forecast