Advertisement

Deadly shooting in Malone under investigation as homicide

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Malone.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Malone.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting in Jackson County Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting shots fired in Malone around 1 in the morning.

According to officials, when deputies arrived they found a gunshot victim in the front yard of a residence. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital is announcing an updated visitor policy to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy due to COVID-19
A Jackson County man is accused of knowingly hitting a pregnant woman.
Jackson County man charged with battery of pregnant woman
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store...
1 suspect caught in Vernon drug store burglary case from July
St. Andrew Community Medical Center Clinic Director Carole Summey and her staff have tended to...
Local clinic and pharmacy offering free health care
Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to tell us about...
Important vehicle reminders for the new year

Latest News

Thousands of participants are expected to ‘plunge’ into the water on New Year’s Day.
Polar Plunge at Cape San Blas
Polar Plunge Cape San Blas 2021
Polar Plunge Cape San Blas 2021
Optimist Club members say they plan to host this tournament to benefit local basketball teams...
Marianna Optimist Club hosts basketball tournament to raise money for local teams
End of year tax advice.
End of Year Taxes