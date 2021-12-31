Deadly shooting in Malone under investigation as homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting in Jackson County Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting shots fired in Malone around 1 in the morning.

According to officials, when deputies arrived they found a gunshot victim in the front yard of a residence. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

