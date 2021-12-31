Advertisement

Downtown Panama City prepares for New Year’s Eve Block Party

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is starting a New Year’s Eve tradition of its own.

The block party will feature a Battle of the DJs, food vendors, a kids zone, a VIP section, and more.

Downtown business owners are hoping to use the success from last year’s inaugural event to continue to grow Friday’s festivities

“You know, last year there was a lot of time and effort that went into it,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The Press and Rhino Marketing, said. “A lot of planning and hard work. Last year, I think we really hit the stride of the pandemic and there was a storm coming that night. Even in sight of that the numbers were great, so I’m thinking tonight is going to be even better.”

If you want to bring the kids but not have them up until midnight, the kids’ zone will have a ball drop at 8 p.m. but, of course, there will be a traditional countdown to ring in 2022 at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital is announcing an updated visitor policy to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy due to COVID-19
A Jackson County man is accused of knowingly hitting a pregnant woman.
Jackson County man charged with battery of pregnant woman
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store...
1 suspect caught in Vernon drug store burglary case from July
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
St. Andrew Community Medical Center Clinic Director Carole Summey and her staff have tended to...
Local clinic and pharmacy offering free health care

Latest News

Flagler Award
Flagler Award
LEAD Coalition Donation
LEAD Coalition Donation
Downtown PC NYE
Downtown PC NYE
Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park.
Beach Ball Drop
Safe options to get home.
Rural Drunk Driving