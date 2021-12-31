Downtown Panama City prepares for New Year’s Eve Block Party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is starting a New Year’s Eve tradition of its own.

The block party will feature a Battle of the DJs, food vendors, a kids zone, a VIP section, and more.

Downtown business owners are hoping to use the success from last year’s inaugural event to continue to grow Friday’s festivities

“You know, last year there was a lot of time and effort that went into it,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The Press and Rhino Marketing, said. “A lot of planning and hard work. Last year, I think we really hit the stride of the pandemic and there was a storm coming that night. Even in sight of that the numbers were great, so I’m thinking tonight is going to be even better.”

If you want to bring the kids but not have them up until midnight, the kids’ zone will have a ball drop at 8 p.m. but, of course, there will be a traditional countdown to ring in 2022 at midnight.

