End of year tax return deadline approaching, here’s what to know

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As you say goodbye to 2021, you could be saying hello to more money. That is if you file your taxes on time.

“Pretty much anything that you’re going to be able to write off or any income that you’re going to report,” Lighthouse Certified Public Accountants owner Gretle Siler said.

Siler said if you get write-offs, it decreases your tax bill.

“But if you don’t get it done for most of the things by December 31st, you can’t take them this year,” said Siler.

How much money each person receives from write-offs depends person to person.

“It depends on how much money you’ve paid in. If you haven’t paid anything in and you have income, you’re probably going to end up owing taxes,” said Siler.

In some instances, Siler said some people end up getting too much money back because they’ve paid in a lot more than they need to.

“If you could end up owing the government zero and having them owe you zero, you’ve done it perfectly because then you haven’t loaned them money tax free and you’ve had the use of your money the whole time,” said Siler.

But for the last minute people, last-minute purchases could actually help your wallet.

“And if those are things that are going to help you make money in the future, that’s a good investment to make and you can write those off this year and decrease your tax bill,” said Siler.

Another way Siler said you can decrease your tax bill is by harvesting your losses through stocks and cryptocurrency.

“Which means look for the things that have lost some money since you purchased them and get those losses into this year,” said Siler.

And losses this year, are hoped to be wins in 2022.

One exception to this is retirement plans. Siler said you can still do IRA contributions until your tax returns are due.

But to avoid any last-minute problems or struggles you might be experiencing right now, Siler said you should sit down with your accountant next year to plan these things out in advance.

