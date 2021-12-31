Advertisement

Friday New Year’s Eve Morning Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have a few showers for our New Year’s Eve otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds is in store with highs averaging in the mid to upper 70s. For tonight as we are all getting ready to ring in the New Year, we could have an isolated shower otherwise skies will remain cloudy with lows tonight expected to be in the upper 60s. Saturday will be very warm and humid once again with highs in the 70s to near 80. Our best chance of rain comes Sunday with a cold front. Some of these showers and storms have the risk of being strong to severe. Behind this front, colder and drier air will filter into the Panhandle. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday, but by Monday morning we will be in the 30s with highs Monday in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital is announcing an updated visitor policy to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy due to COVID-19
A Jackson County man is accused of knowingly hitting a pregnant woman.
Jackson County man charged with battery of pregnant woman
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store...
1 suspect caught in Vernon drug store burglary case from July
St. Andrew Community Medical Center Clinic Director Carole Summey and her staff have tended to...
Local clinic and pharmacy offering free health care
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

Latest News

More warm and humid weather is in the forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast
More warm and humid weather is in the forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast
A few storms could become severe producing gusty winds. Can't rule out a brief spin up.
Thursday Forecast, Few Strong Storms Possible
More storms are in the forecast for Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast