Friday New Year’s Eve Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have a few showers for our New Year’s Eve otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds is in store with highs averaging in the mid to upper 70s. For tonight as we are all getting ready to ring in the New Year, we could have an isolated shower otherwise skies will remain cloudy with lows tonight expected to be in the upper 60s. Saturday will be very warm and humid once again with highs in the 70s to near 80. Our best chance of rain comes Sunday with a cold front. Some of these showers and storms have the risk of being strong to severe. Behind this front, colder and drier air will filter into the Panhandle. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday, but by Monday morning we will be in the 30s with highs Monday in the 50s.

