Local government New Year’s resolutions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a new year comes new resolutions and new projects. Cities like Mexico Beach have a lot of projects on the horizon for 2022 that many will be excited about, including bringing back their farmer’s market.

“We are getting Parker Park back,” Doug Baber, City Manager Mexico Beach, said. “That is one of our goals this year is a little more green space and a little more community involvement. We want to make sure that we get the community out and about again. So, Parker Park will host the farmers market.”

They also have plans in the work for their municipal government building, a new pier and that is to just name a few.

“I just closed last week on the 25 acres behind city hall that will host the police station and the fire station and the civics center,” Baber said.

The City of Callaway also has a lot on their table for 2022 like stormwater projects, improving park playgrounds, and several commercial businesses being built along Tyndall Parkway.

“This is going to be the year that all of our hard work and planning is going to pay off,” Ed Cook, Callaway City Manager, said. “The residents are going to be able to start seeing basically the fruits of our labor.”

Panama City Beach has some roadwork projects on the way, like expanding Back Beach Road.

“We want to keep making great progress on our Front Beach Road improvements,” Michael Jarman, Panama City Beach, City Council, said. “The Florida Department of Transportation has been tirelessly working to begin hopefully this coming year the process the 6 lane expansion of Back Beach Road.”

It seems that 2022 will be the year of projects and improvements for cities across Bay County.

