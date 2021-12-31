Local small business receives start-up loan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young entrepreneur is on her way to the start of a successful career thanks to a loan from the LEAD Coalition and a local church.

Twenty-year-old Kaibrie Mickey owns and operates The Mickey Standard, a mobile automotive detail service in Panama City, but she needed some help to get her fledgling business off the ground.

That’s when she applied for the Cornerstone Trust Program, a project sponsored by Macedonia Baptist Church and The LEAD Coalition. Mickey had to complete a four-class workshop series before receiving the $5,000 micro-loan.

“We started coming every Saturday, at 12:00 on the dot, to receive their mentoring. I knew they were a lot of chunks out of the day to help me, so I tried my best to take what they were teaching me so I can apply it to the way I conduct myself,” said Mickey

The Mickey Standard is the fifth small business start-up to receive this micro-loan. For more information on how you can learn more about the Cornerstone Trust Program, you can go to the LEAD Coalition’s website at LeadABetterLife.com

