Local veterinarians provide tips on protecting pets from firework scares

Local veterinarians how you can keep your pets safe and secure this New Year's Eve.
Local veterinarians how you can keep your pets safe and secure this New Year's Eve.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another year has nearly come and gone, and a popular way to start the new year is with fireworks.

But bringing in the year with a bang can be rough for pets.

“A lot of fireworks will be going off in the next two or three days obviously. Any of the pets whether it be dog, cat, birds, whatever they may be. They may be anxiety-driven by all this noise and vibrations and it may cause some significant problems,” Gerrie C. Barr, DVM, VetsPets Owner, and Veterinarian, said.

Barr says this happens often during holidays.

“Certainly an issue, I see every year. Not just at Christmas and New Year holidays, July 4th and time likes this. A lot of stuff going on the beachfront particularly. It raises challenges for these dogs and cats and other animals,” Barr said.

Another local vet recommends following these tips before you leave home and attend celebrations.

“Keep them safe, keep them in a quiet room. Keep them inside. Even if they’re normally outside. They may get a little scared and run away. So maybe want to keep them inside. You can put the TV on to balance out the noise,” Sherie Graham, DVM, Animal Care Center Panama City Beach Veterinarian, said.

In some cases, your vet may be able to prescribe some medication to help calm your pet.

“If you got a dog or a cat or even an exotic animal that has anxiety-driven issues there are medications we can use,” Barr said.

It’s always a good idea to keep your pet’s microchip up-to-date.

If they run away, it will help you find them and bring them home.

Graham said if you do have a pet with anxiety and you would like to get medication for it, you need to get with your vet as soon as possible.

If anyone is interested in adopting a dog going into the new year, Animal Care Center PCB currently has one they hope to find a good home.

His name is Gus.

Gus from the Animal Care Center PCB is looking for a new place to call home.
Gus from the Animal Care Center PCB is looking for a new place to call home.(WJHG/WECP)

For more information on Gus and the center, visit their website, or call (850) 235-2877.

For more information on VetsPets, visit their location at 8905 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407, or call (850) 233-7800.

