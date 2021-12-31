Advertisement

Louisiana judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging remarks on a video, announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday.

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately, WAFB reported.

She said in the letter she took full responsibility “for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by Odinet.

