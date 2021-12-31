Marianna Optimist Club hosts basketball tournament to raise money for local teams

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twelve high school basketball teams from all over the southeast gathered at Chipola this week to compete in the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational Tournament.

Officials say the plan for this tournament was set into motion last December to give back to the community, and now it’s coming to fruition. The five local high school teams were not only able to play in the tournament, but they will also receive all of the money raised after the tournament bills are paid.

Members of the Optimist Club said they won’t stop giving back to local sports after the tournament ends.

“You know, football has a bigger venue, being those outdoor stadiums, so they tend to draw more money and have bigger financial resources for their teams, so this was just a way to give back to basketball,” Optimist Club President Lt. Steven Stewart said. “Stay tuned, we’re going to be doing other things for other sports in the near future.”

Stewart said after the success of this years’ tournament, they plan to continue for years to come.

