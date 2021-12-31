Pier Park finishing preparations ahead of New Year’s Eve event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ahead of the big ball drop on New Year’s Eve, Pier Park is finishing up its preparations.

Set up typically starts in September, but was delayed this year due to COVID-19. Music acts, stages, vendor tents, and barricades all have to be set up ahead of one of Pier Park’s biggest events.

The project manager says it’s a pretty long process.

“I start lining up stages, I start lining up crew, I start lining up video, etc. It’s a pretty long process you know?” Mike Firmet, the Project Manager for the event, said.

Firmet says the event will happen rain or shine.

