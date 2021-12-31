Advertisement

Polar plunge at Cape San Blas

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Run into the chilly gulf waters with friends and neighbors at the at the Cape San Blas Polar Plunge.

The event is taking place on January 1, 2022. It takes place at Cape Palms Park on Cape San Blas and begins at 10 a.m. Participants will plunge into the gulf to kick off the new year.

Donuts and coffee provided by Scallop Cove. Admission is free, any donations will support South Gulf Fire and Rescue.

For more details, watch the video attached to this story.

