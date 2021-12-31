Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

The warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a damp and dreary night with patchy dense fog on the panhandle. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers can not be ruled out. On New Year’s Eve we will see mostly cloudy skies and a continuation of the warm and humid weather. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be around 30%. At midnight Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with more damp & dreary weather. Saturday will be very warm and humid w/highs in the 70s to near 80. Our best chance of rain comes Sunday with a cold front. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday, but by Monday morning we will be in the 30s w/highs Monday in the 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

