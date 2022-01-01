Franklin County received Florida’s highest tourism marketing award

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On top of setting a new tourism record for the year, Franklin County has also received the state’s highest tourism marketing award.

Visit Florida presented the first place “Henry Flagler” award in the rural marketing category to the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. This award was for the “Florida’s Forgotten Coast” mobile app created by Commissioner Ricky Jones. Launched in November 2020, the mobile app helps visitors access information about area amenities, events, lodging, restaurants, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

TDC Director John Solomon said as a small TDC and a small county accepting the award on the big stage was the best feeling.

“It’s not our first Flagler Award, we actually won three last year and then won the Henry this year. So, we’ve been down that road, but to be able to go up on stage and the head of Visit Florida hand you that trophy knowing that for that one moment in time, your tourism department was the best in the state was the best feeling in the world,” said Solomon.

The “Florida’s Forgotten Coast” app also includes an itinerary builder for visitors and a passport game to encourage exploring all aspects of Franklin County. There’s also a push notification feature that notifies users of important weather-related information.

This comes after the TDC announced Wednesday that a record-setting almost two and a half million-dollars in tourism commission was brought into the county this year.

