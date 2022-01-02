Advertisement

Gameday USA’s New Year’s Baseballfest wraps up

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gameday USA’s second annual New Year’s Baseballfest wrapped up Saturday.

Over 170 teams across baseball and softball, from all over the country, headed out to the Panama City Beach Sports Complex and Frank Brown to compete over the holidays.

There were players from almost all 50 states and even some international locations participating in the tournament hoping to ring in the new year with a tournament title.

“We’ve just received such great service from the staff here at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex,” said tournament director, Rich Janor. “And last year was a homerun, and this year is looking like a grand slam because it’s bigger and the competition level is up and again, we are just thrilled to be here. We’re all about creating family vacation opportunities for people so it’s not just about the baseball and softball. It’s about the quality time with your family around the holidays which is just really, really important to us as well.”

