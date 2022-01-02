Man arrested after multiple shootings were reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an individual in regards to multiple drive-by shootings that were reported on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to reports of an individual shooting a firearm from a vehicle in Sneads at 2:10 p.m.

Deputies say a vehicle description was provided and Deputies determined that the gunshot had been fired from the suspect’s driver side and shot the window out of the victim’s vehicle.

The Sheriff’s office says that a short tie later a similar incident was reported in Grand Ridge. Officers were given the vehicle desperation and were told that the car was driven by a white male wearing a Ski Mask.

The Sheriff’s Office was then notified of another shooting reported off of Reddoch Road. The Sheriff’s Office says that a male suspect had stopped just before a property on Reddoch Road and had aimed a rifle or long gun in the direction of the residence and fired a single shot.

Deputies say that a short time later a vehicle matching the description given was stopped during a traffic stop in Grand Ridge. Deputies say a shotgun and shell casings were in the vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect Jason Kent Alford was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Discharging a Firearm in Public or on Residential Property, two counts of Improper Exhibition of a Firearm, two counts of Criminal Mischief (more than $1000), Violation of State Probation for Aggravated Assault with Weapon With no Intent to Kill, Felony Criminal Mischief, Trespass with a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm in Public or on Residential Property. Other charges could also result from these incidents.

