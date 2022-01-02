More help from Bay County going to Kentucky

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last Thursday, Newschannel 7 told you about Ivan Ross, A Bay County resident looking for help to fill a semi-truck and trailer to drive up to Kentucky tornado victims.

All-day at the Lynn Haven Walmart, those donations rolled in and Ross says he may need to either get a second trailer or make a second trip. The trailer was filled with food, water, toys, sports drinks, clothing, and pet supplies.

Ross says the donations that came in Satuday blew away his expectations of how much he would be bringing to the Bluegrass State.

“It’s amazing, I’m looking forward to future events of helping communities around because we’re going to focus on besides Kentucky, we’re going to keep this going for other affected areas,” said Ross

Ross says depending on the weather he will begin the drive to Kentucky Sunday morning.

