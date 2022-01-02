Possible tornado damage in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office just before 2 p.m on Sunday they received reports of an unconfirmed tornado that touched down in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says that several homes in the area of Bellini Road are damaged but no injuries are reported at this time.

Home located in the area of Bellini Road in DeFuniak Springs. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department are on scene working to clear the debris. Walton County Emergency Management is en route with tarps and supplies to assist with damages.

