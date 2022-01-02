South Walton Fire Department Holds Annual Polar Bear “Plunge”

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday morning kicked off the 8th Annual Polar Bear Plunge. It was held at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, across from Ed Walline Beach Access.

This year’s event did look a little different due to double red flags flying at the beach. According to South Walton Fire officials, on Saturday there were life-threatening rip currents and numerous sightings of Portuguese Man O’ War, a marine pest similar to jellyfish.

So South Walton Firefighters got creative and used a fire hose for the plunge. The Polar Bear Plunge this year was also a fundraiser for Firefighter Noah Collins, who is in critical condition from a car accident.

“Noah, from what we understand, is making such a strong recovery,” South Walton Fire Department Public Information Officer, Mackenzie McClintock, said.

According to South Walton Fire District, more than $8,000 was raised for Noah and his family. If you could not make it to the event Saturday you can still donate through his GoFundMe.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! 🚒 Our 8th Annual Polar Bear "Plunge" was an absolute blast. Thank you to each one of you who took the... Posted by South Walton Fire District on Saturday, January 1, 2022

The fire district hopes the plunge returns to the Gulf next year, as long as it is safe to do so.

