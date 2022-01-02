South Walton Fire Officials warning beach goers to stay out of the Gulf this weekend

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire District and lifeguards are warning beach-goers that the water is unsafe. Double red flags mean life-threatening rip currents, which make it illegal to swim.

They are also warning people about poisonous Portuguese Man O’ Wars, which are similar to jellyfish and can pack a painful punch. South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock, said there have been countless amounts of these marine creatures.

“Millions of them, I haven’t seen physically with my own eyes probably more than 20 to 30 but nearly everywhere you look, as well as in the water, not just on the shore, they’re washing up and coming out of the Gulf right now,” McClintock said.

Fire rescue says to use warm water if you get stung. Officials say the sting from a Man O’ War since this can cause it to feel even more painful. If you get an allergic reaction or start to feel dizzy, call 911 immediately.

