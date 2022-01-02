Advertisement

South Walton Fire Officials warning beach goers to stay out of the Gulf this weekend

Double red flags fly at the beach, warning people that the water is unsafe.
Double red flags fly at the beach, warning people that the water is unsafe.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire District and lifeguards are warning beach-goers that the water is unsafe. Double red flags mean life-threatening rip currents, which make it illegal to swim.

DOUBLE RED FLAGS! 🚩🚩 We're flying Double Red Flags for January 1, 2022. Definitely not the ideal way to start off the...

Posted by South Walton Fire District on Saturday, January 1, 2022

They are also warning people about poisonous Portuguese Man O’ Wars, which are similar to jellyfish and can pack a painful punch. South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock, said there have been countless amounts of these marine creatures.

“Millions of them, I haven’t seen physically with my own eyes probably more than 20 to 30 but nearly everywhere you look, as well as in the water, not just on the shore, they’re washing up and coming out of the Gulf right now,” McClintock said.

Fire rescue says to use warm water if you get stung. Officials say the sting from a Man O’ War since this can cause it to feel even more painful. If you get an allergic reaction or start to feel dizzy, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Malone.
Deadly shooting in Malone under investigation as homicide
A local hospital is announcing an updated visitor policy to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy due to COVID-19
As you say goodbye to 2021, you could be saying hello to more money. That is, if you file your...
End of year tax return deadline approaching, here’s what to know
Panama City Beach is gearing up for the 14th annual New Year's Eve beach ball drop.
Panama City Beach getting ready for 14th annual New Year’s Eve beach ball drop

Latest News

Drive By Shooter Apprehended
Man arrested after multiple shootings were reported in Jackson County
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Pier Park New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop brings in thousands
Polar Bear "Plunge" done differently this year.
South Walton Fire Department Holds Annual Polar Bear “Plunge”
Flagler Award
Flagler Award