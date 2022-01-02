Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will need to be weather aware and have a way to receive alerts if needed, as a strong cold front with an accompanied line of showers and thunderstorms makes its way through Northwest Florida on our Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal risk for severe storms.

Storms moving through have the right environment to become strong to severe. (WJHG)

The main threat with this line of storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph along with the chance for a brief tornado or two.

Damaging winds along with a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. (WJHG)

These storms will impact our area starting with the mid morning hours in our western counties, afternoon hours for our middle counties, and late afternoon / early evening hours for our eastern counties.

West Panhandle (WJHG)

Mid-afternoon through early evening. (WJHG)

Early evening for our eastern counties. (WJHG)

Once this main line pushes through, we could still see some rain behind it during the late evening hours accompanied by windy conditions as the front pushes east.

Once the frontal system slides east, high pressure will begin to build in. As this high moves in, a northerly flow of colder air will filter into the Panhandle which will allow our lows Sunday night to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Monday will be a much cooler day with highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be more seasonal through the week ahead averaging in the 60s for daytime highs under a mixture of sun and clouds.

The next frontal system moves in by mid to late week which could bring us another round of showers and a few thunderstorms, followed by cool and dry conditions as we look ahead to next weekend.

