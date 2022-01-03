2022 Bay County baby New Year.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County family got a very early morning surprise on New Year’s Day, the arrival of their baby girl.

Hadley Grace Rothwell was the first baby born in 2022 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

She decided to enter the world bright and early as she was born just after 2 a.m.

“Hadley decided she wanted to make a big debut,” Mary Catherine Rothwell, Hadley’s mom, said. “We were excited when she showed up and we found out she was the New Years’ baby.”

Hadley is the fourth child for the Rothwell’s but the first girl. She will be growing up alongside three older brothers.

