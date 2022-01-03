Advertisement

2022 Bay County baby New Year

2022 Bay County baby New Year.
2022 Bay County baby New Year.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County family got a very early morning surprise on New Year’s Day, the arrival of their baby girl.

Hadley Grace Rothwell was the first baby born in 2022 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

She decided to enter the world bright and early as she was born just after 2 a.m.

“Hadley decided she wanted to make a big debut,” Mary Catherine Rothwell, Hadley’s mom, said. “We were excited when she showed up and we found out she was the New Years’ baby.”

Hadley is the fourth child for the Rothwell’s but the first girl. She will be growing up alongside three older brothers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered severe storms will be possible through the early evening across the Panhandle
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday
Storm damage off Bellini Road in DeFuniak Springs.
Possible tornado damage in DeFuniak Springs
Drive By Shooter Apprehended
Man arrested after multiple shootings were reported in Jackson County
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Pier Park New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop brings in thousands
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:30 Sunday morning, 21-year-old Alexis Francisco...
Local man arrested following gas station crash
Storm damage off Bellini Road in DeFuniak Springs.
Possible tornado damage in DeFuniak Springs
Semi-truck being loaded with supplies for Kentucky
More help from Bay County going to Kentucky
Drive By Shooter Apprehended
Man arrested after multiple shootings were reported in Jackson County