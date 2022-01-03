Commodores prep for first week of Panhandle Conference games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team is coming off a busy week headed into the New Year hosting their annual Visit Panama City Beach Invitational including Northwest Florida, Chipola, East Georgia, and Georgia Highlands.

Gulf Coast men’s basketball head coach, Phil Gaffney, saying that while the tournament turned out okay, they were disappointed as some teams scheduled to make the trip down did have to cancel due to COVID issues.

The Commodores have a big week coming up as Panhandle conference play tips off with the team set to face Northwest Florida, ranked number one in the conference, on Tuesday.

A big turnaround for the Raider program under first-year head coach, Greg Heiar with the team heading into the matchup at 14-1.

The Commodores currently sit at 11-4, but Coach Gaffney says the wins and losses so far have been a little confusing.

“It defies logic how we could be 1-3 at home and 10-2 on the road playing so many top teams. It doesn’t make any sense, so we’ve just got to grind it down, get better. The last two days, we’ve had much better practices. We’ve really worked hard. I think we may have gotten a lot better in the last two days. Hopefully, we can give Northwest a good game at our place.”

Coach Gaffney adding that they will need to step up their game heading into conference play, but it’s not just the opponents he is worried about with COVID causing cancellations all across the sports world.

“I don’t think there’s any way around it. I am very afraid that this is what’s going to happen now. The other night, there was 34 Division 1 basketball games, 17 were cancelled, obviously you saw North Carolina State and UCLA in the bowl games cancelled the day of. I’m very worried that this is what we are looking at from now on. It would be a lie to say that I’m not very, very worried. You’re looking around the world of sports and it’s all over the place.”

Gulf Coast faces Northwest Florida on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.