OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fort Walton Beach Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year on New Year’s Day.

Hospital officials said Harmoni Tope was born at 11:59PM. She weighed in at 5lbs 1oz and was 17.9 inches long.

Here she’s pictured with her mother, Stephanie Cooley.

Stephanie Cooley gave birth to Harmoni Tope on New Year's Day. Harmoni was the first baby to be born in the new year at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. (HCA HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.