Advertisement

Local man arrested following gas station crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:30 Sunday morning, 21-year-old Alexis Francisco...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:30 Sunday morning, 21-year-old Alexis Francisco Lopez, of Panama City Beach, was driving near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Joan Avenue.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody, after crashing his car into a gas pump in Panama City Beach.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:30 Sunday morning, 21-year-old Alexis Francisco Lopez, of Panama City Beach, was driving near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Joan Avenue.

That’s when troopers say he ran his SUV into a gas pump at the Valero gas station.

Authorities say the car caught fire and was soon extinguished.

Lopez was taken to the hospital to be looked at for possible injuries.

He was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered severe storms will be possible through the early evening across the Panhandle
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday
Storm damage off Bellini Road in DeFuniak Springs.
Possible tornado damage in DeFuniak Springs
Drive By Shooter Apprehended
Man arrested after multiple shootings were reported in Jackson County
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Pier Park New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop brings in thousands
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Storm damage off Bellini Road in DeFuniak Springs.
Possible tornado damage in DeFuniak Springs
Semi-truck being loaded with supplies for Kentucky
More help from Bay County going to Kentucky
Drive By Shooter Apprehended
Man arrested after multiple shootings were reported in Jackson County
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Pier Park New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop brings in thousands