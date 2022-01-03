Local man arrested following gas station crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody, after crashing his car into a gas pump in Panama City Beach.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:30 Sunday morning, 21-year-old Alexis Francisco Lopez, of Panama City Beach, was driving near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Joan Avenue.

That’s when troopers say he ran his SUV into a gas pump at the Valero gas station.

Authorities say the car caught fire and was soon extinguished.

Lopez was taken to the hospital to be looked at for possible injuries.

He was later arrested for driving under the influence.

