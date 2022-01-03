Advertisement

Man arrested in alleged Panama City Beach stabbing incident

A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after deputies said he allegedly hit a man over the head with a wrench and then stabbed him.
A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after deputies said he allegedly hit a man over the head with a wrench and then stabbed him.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve arrested a Panama City Beach man for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that took place Sunday, January 2, on Houston Street.

Deputies said they were told the suspect, Richard Villanueva, 27, went to the victim’s home to ask about a trailer he owned. Officials said the man told them that during their conversation, the suspect allegedly used a wrench to hit the victim over his head before he allegedly stabbed him.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound to his abdomen.

They said they searched the area for Villanueva and found him on Estrella Street. They tell us the suspect then took off on foot but was later captured and arrested.

Villanueva has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, we’ve received no update on his condition.

