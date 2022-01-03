Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with clouds cruising overhead. We received reports of snow flurries in Walton and Okaloosa Counties this morning! Check out WJHG’s Facebook or Twitter page for video proof shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Be sure to bundle up out the door for a cold and breezy day ahead. Temperatures are plummeting down into the 30s this morning and with winds of 15-25mph from the north it feels much colder. Wind chills this morning will get going in the 20s for some. Layer up, with gloves and a scarf if you’ve got them!

We may have a little peek-a-boo sunshine in the morning, but it’ll take some time for the clouds to decrease and sunshine to try to warm us up. In fact, most will go from cloud skies this morning to partly sunny skies by the late afternoon.

The clouds and cold winds will keep temperatures running quite cold through the morning as we barely climb into the 40s by the late morning. Afternoon highs will attempt to sneak into the low 50s for maybe an hour, especially for those who can get into some sunshine with the clouds by 3pm.

Temperatures will remain on the chilly side of average to start the week with highs only gradually rebounding to near 60 tomorrow. By midweek we’ll reach the mid to upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday before our next cold front moves through late Thursday, returning a seasonal chilly high in the upper 50s for Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly sunny in the mid to late afternoon with breezy northerly winds of 15-25mph. Highs today only manage to reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us seeing a bit more sunshine tomorrow but highs only respond by warming up to near 60 degrees.

