Person hospitalized, Panama City Police investigate stabbing

Panama City Police Crime Scene Units are outside a home on Stephen Drive as officers...
Panama City Police Crime Scene Units are outside a home on Stephen Drive as officers investigate a stabbing incident.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say on Monday, they responded to a call at a home on Stephen Drive, off of Lisenby Avenue, in reference to a stabbing. They tell us two women were arguing and during that argument, a third person got involved. They say that third person stabbed one of the women in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but police tell us they believe the injury is non-life-threatening.

They say the second woman and third person are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as we learn more.

