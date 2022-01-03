Person hospitalized, Panama City Police investigate stabbing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say on Monday, they responded to a call at a home on Stephen Drive, off of Lisenby Avenue, in reference to a stabbing. They tell us two women were arguing and during that argument, a third person got involved. They say that third person stabbed one of the women in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but police tell us they believe the injury is non-life-threatening.

They say the second woman and third person are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as we learn more.

