Sunday Night Forecast, Colder Weather Ahead for the Panhandle

By Jenny Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Colder air will continue to filter into the Panhandle which will allow our lows tonight to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Monday will be a much cooler day with highs in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

The sunshine will stick around through mid week along with a gradual warming trend before another frontal system moves in Thursday. This will bring us another chance for rain. Cooler temps will return again for Friday along with more sunshine.

